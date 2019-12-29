Carol Sattler, 80
DECATUR – Carol J. Sattler of Decatur will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in Northwest Christian Church.

Carol was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Chicago. She married Gerald Sattler on Jan. 14, 1963, in Chicago. She is retired owner of Burger King Restaurant and Consolidated Seal Coating.

She is the mother of Wendy (Rick) Glisson and Darlene (Frank) Trowbridge, both of Springfield; Lisa Sattler of Racine, Wisc., and Geri (Terry) Mertens and Heather (John) Dials, both of Barrington. She has seven grandchildren.

