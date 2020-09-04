Carolene June Reed, 90

DECATUR— Carolene June Reed of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Carolene June was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in DeLand. She was married to William L. Jacobs; he is deceased. She then later married Richard L. Reed on June 5, 1976, at Antioch Christian Church. He is deceased. She is a retired waitress at Howard's Restaurant.
She is the mother of Carolyn Bracelin of Ruskin, Florida; Marjorie Johns of Hardy, Arkansas; Steven Jacobs of Rochester; and David Jacobs of Elwin. She has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
