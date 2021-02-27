Catherine Crowder Sample, 90th

MONTICELLO – Catherine Sample will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Cards may be sent to: Tatman Village, 2000 E. Washington St., Unit 57, Monticello, Il. 61856. She would enjoy receiving notes and cards during this non-visiting time.

Katie was born on March 7, 1930 in Cates, Ind. She married Glen Sample in Jan. 1950 in Cates, Ind. She was a cook at Tatman Village before retiring and making it home.

She was the mother of six sons, one is deceased. She has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

