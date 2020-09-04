Eugene L. Mennel, 85

DECATUR — Eugene L. Mennel will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower due to the COVID-19. Cards may be sent to 1055 Ashwood Trail, Decatur, IL 62526.
Mennel was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Decatur. He was married to Denise Reinhart. She is deceased. He is retired as a bank examiner and is a veteran of the Air Force.
He is the father of Eric Mennel of Chicago; Julie (Doyle) Cheatham of Atlanta, Georgia; and Peggy Mennel of Decatur. He has two grandsons.
