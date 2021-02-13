Harold and Eleanor Nickey, 70th

DECATUR - Harold and Eleanor Nickey will celebrate their 70 th wedding anniversary on Feb. 17 th . The entire family and friends wish them a Happy and Blessed Anniversary.

Harold Nickey and Eleanor Albert were married in 1951 in Decatur. Eleanor grew up on a farm near Cerro Gordo, and Harold was a farm boy in rural Oakley. They met at Cerro Gordo High School and were high school sweethearts, graduating in 1948. He is a veteran of the US Air Force. Harold and Eleanor officially retired from farming in 1998 and now live in Long Creek.