Harold and Eleanor Nickey, 70th

DECATUR - Harold and Eleanor Nickey will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 17th. The entire family and friends wish them a Happy and Blessed Anniversary.
Harold Nickey and Eleanor Albert were married in 1951 in Decatur. Eleanor grew up on a farm near Cerro Gordo, and Harold was a farm boy in rural Oakley. They met at Cerro Gordo High School and were high school sweethearts, graduating in 1948. He is a veteran of the US Air Force. Harold and Eleanor officially retired from farming in 1998 and now live in Long Creek.
They are the parents of Michael (Jane) Nickey, located in Paris, TX; Rebecca (Gary) Teak in Sparks, NV; and Janine, deceased (2020). They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.