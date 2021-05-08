Joyce Johnston, 90th

SHELBYVILLE — Joyce Johnston will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 413 West North 7th St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Mrs. Johnston was born on May 9, 1931 in Shelby County. She married Gene Johnston at her home in Mode. He is deceased. She and Gene co-owned Gene and Barney’s Grocery Store in Shelbyville, She is retired now.

She is the mother of Debbie Perryman, Mount Zion; Brenda (Richard) West, Mattoon; David (Sandy) Johnston, Findlay; and Pam Butler who is deceased. She has ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0