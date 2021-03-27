Mr. and Mrs. Gary Bernard, 50th

DECATUR — Gary and Natalie Bernard will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
Gary Bernard and Natalie Timm were married on March 27, 1971 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Nokomis. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Bridgestone/Firestone, Inc. and she is retired from Millikin University.
They are the parents of Tina (Steve) Joergens, Arcola; Elizabeth (Joe) Kubal, Bourbonnais; and Kathleen (Todd) Burgener, Champaign. They have seven grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!