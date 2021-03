DECATUR —Larry and Carolyn Hott will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary with a cruise at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Larry and Carolyn were married March 22, 1966. He is retired from Caterpillar. She is a retired hairdresser.

They are the parents of Troy (Dena) of Florida; Todd (Laura) of Springfield; and Tanya of Georgia. They have 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

