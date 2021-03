DECATUR – Les and Suzi Morrow will be celebrating their 50th anniversary by going dancing at Prairie Land Dance Club on March 19th.

Les Morrow and Suzi Thomas eloped on March 19, 1971 to Urbana and were married by Judge Stillwell in his traffic court that day. He is retired from the State of Illinois. She is a retired Medical Coder.

They are the parents of Rhody and Jesse. They have seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

