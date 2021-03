DECATUR – Floyd Dugan will celebrate his 95th birthday with a small family gathering on Sunday, March 7th.

Floyd Dugan was born on March 9, 1926 in Lovington. He married Dorothy Brown on Dec. 5, 1946. She is deceased. He is retired from ADM (Archer-Daniels-Midland Company).

He is the proud father of Nancy, Beverly, Dolores, Jackie, Gene and Danny. Happy 95th Dad, we love you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0