Mr. Jerry L. Weaver, 85th

DECATUR – Mr. Jerry L. Weaver is celebrating his 85th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1047 S. 44th St., Decatur, Il 62521.

Jerry Weaver was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Bardolph. He married Dorothy E. Randol on June 17, 1956 here in Decatur. She is deceased. He is retried from McDaniel Transport and is an Army Veteran.

He is the father of Gerald (Terry) Weaver, of Decatur and Randol Weaver of Foley, AL. He has three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.

