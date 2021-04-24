 Skip to main content
Mr. Leroy J. Macklin, 91th
FINDLAY — Leroy J. Macklin will celebrate his 91th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to him at 2187 N. 1650 East Road, Findlay, IL 62534.

Leroy Macklin was born on April 27, 1930 in rural Findlay. He is an Air Force veteran. He is retired as a farmer, the original owner of Findlay Tastee Freez and was a long time motor route driver for the Herald & Review newspaper. He also used to help out at Lake Shelbyville State Parks in the summer time.

He is the father of Danni Abrams, Chandler, Ariz.; Joe Macklin (Kathy), Englewood, Fla.; Brent Macklin (Christy) and Craig Macklin (Lara), both of Findlay. He has ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

