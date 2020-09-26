Mr. Lynn Dietrich Pansch, 90th

Lynn Pansch was born on Sept. 30, 1930, raised in Germany, and moved back to Decatur in 1955. Lynn married Elisabeth Golombek in 1954 in Duisburg, Germany. She is deceased. He had a 36-plus year career at Caterpillar, where he retired as an accounting supervisor in 1992. He was instrumental in organizing and developing the Decatur youth soccer program in the late 70’s and early 80’s.