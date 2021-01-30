Mr. Richard N. Leihser, 90th

DECATUR - Richard N. Leihser celebrated his 90th birthday due to the Covid 19 Pandemic with a family Zoom meeting that the whole entire family attended. Cards may be sent to 1340 Alpine Court, Decatur, IL 62521.

Richard was born on Jan. 8, 1931 in Decatur. He married Barbara Lee Chamblin on Feb. 1, 1952 at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur. He is a retired veteran of the Army and as the owner of Leihser Oil Co.

He is the father of Sandra and Daryl Barnett, Decatur; Kim and Phil Parr, Lakewood, CO; Rich and Karen Leihser, Decatur, Joel and Lori Leihser, Decatur; and one son Rodney William Leihser, who is deceased. He has nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and six great step-grandchildren.

