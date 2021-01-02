Mrs. Bette Jewell Myers, 91st

MACON – Bette Jewel Myers will be celebrating her 91st birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Eastern Star Home of Macon Illinois, 9890 Star Lane, Macon, Il, 62544.

Bette was born on Jan. 1, 1930 in Macon County. She married Cecil D. "Spud" Myers on Aug. 1, 1948 in Macon. He is deceased. She is retired from the Macon County Recorder of Deeds.

She is the mother of Brenda Lehman of Lawrence, Kansas; Tracy Myers of Farmer City; Jodi S. Pierceall of Decatur; and Deborah Wickline, she is deceased. She has eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

