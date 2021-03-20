 Skip to main content
Mrs. Beverly and Mr. Harold Stein, 90th & 96th
Mrs. Beverly and Mr. Harold Stein, 90th & 96th

DECATUR — Harold and Beverly Stein celebrated their birthdays together with a family gathering at Diamond’s restaurant. 

Harold was born on March 17, 1925, in New York City, NY and Beverly was born on March 13, 1931, in Claflin, Kansas. They were married on July 9, 1955 in New York City. They are both Veterans of the US Army. Harold is retired from Kemper Insurance and Beverly is retired from the Department of Public Aid.

They are the parents of Paul, Flagstaff, Ariz.; David, Chicago; Mona, Talkeetna, Alaska; and Linda, Phoenix, Ariz. They have 5 grandchildren.

