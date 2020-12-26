 Skip to main content
Mrs. Beverly Jean (Funderburk) Wangrow, 90th
DECATUR – Beverly Jean (Funderburk) Wangrow will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Jean Wangrow, 3090 Greenlake Drive, Decatur, 62521.

Jean was born on Dec. 30, 1930 in Ramsey. She married Carl Wangrow in Vandalia in 1953. They are retired from Carl Wangrow Carpet & Interiors.

She is the mother of Lisa Hahn Peterman (Michael) of Decatur and Susan Shepherd (Ron) of Kingston Springs, Tenn. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

