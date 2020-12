DECATUR — Doris Wright will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Doris at 180 W. Imboden Drive, Decatur, Il. 62521.

Doris was born on Dec. 5, 1930 in Allerton, Il. She married Noble Wright on Aug. 17, 1949 in Hume, Il. They are both retired.

They are the parents of Gary Wright, Decatur; Vickie Holmes, Princeton; and Jeff Wright, Decatur. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0