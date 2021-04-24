 Skip to main content
Mrs. Evelyn F. Eads, 80th
CERRO GORDO — Mrs. Evelyn F. Eads will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Evelyn at 427 N. Lincoln, Cerro Gordo, IL 61818.

Evelyn Eads was born on April 30, 1941 in Decatur. She married Ciney Eads on Oct. 23, 1960 in Blue Mound. He is retired and she is a homemaker.

She is the mother of Brenda Dillow of Manassas, Va.; Luellen Eads of Cerro Gordo; Renee Horn of Marion; and Aaron Eads of Monticello. She has four grandchildren, two step grandchildren and 2 great-step grandchildren.

