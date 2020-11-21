Mrs. Isabelle M. Blakeman, 100th

DECATUR – Mrs. Isabelle M. Blakeman will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a family gathering at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Isabelle Blakeman was born on Nov. 21, 1920 in Mount Pulaski. She married William Blakeman on July 5, 1941 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.

She is the mother of James Blakeman (deceased), Carolyn Greenwell, Donald Blakeman, Gloria Walcher, Philip Blakeman, Janet Milosevich and Linda Mitchell. She has 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren and one on the way.

