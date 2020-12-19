Mrs. LaVonne Boltz, 90th

PANA - LaVonne Boltz, will be celebrating her 90th birthday at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LaVonne was born on Dec. 19, 1930 in Hoopenston. She married Richard Boltz on Dec. 23, 1950 in Hoopenston. He is deceased and she is a retired homemaker.

She is the mother of Cathy Allsop Monticello; Rick Boltz Assumption; Greg Boltz Tower Hill; Shelly Reatherford Pana and Tim Boltz Springfield. She has eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

