Mrs. Leona R. Bray, 90th

DECATUR – Leona Bray will celebrate her 90th birthday with a limited family gathering due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Leona Sheppard was born on March 9, 1931 in Atadena, Calif. She married Richard Baughman in 1950 and then later married Kenneth Bray in 1974 in Las Vegas, Nev. She is retired from the State of Illinois, department of Public Aid.

She is the mother of Annette (Phil) Giberson, Decatur; Mark (Robin) Baughman, Holiday, Fla.; Steve (Lynda) Baughman, Oakland, Fla.; and Linda Baughman, deceased. Her stepchildren are Jeff (Sandy) Bray, Mount Zion; Jennifer (Jack) Davis, Bloomington; Joe (Kathy) Bray, Mount Zion; and Jill Bray deceased. She has two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, twelve step-grandchildren and ten great-step-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0