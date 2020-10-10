Mrs. Linda Lou Williams, 83rd

DECATUR – Mrs. Linda Lou Williams is celebrating her 83rd birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to Linda c/o Dalton City United Methodist Church, 200 N. Water St., P.O. Box 2, Dalton City, IL 61925.

Linda Williams was born on Oct. 9, 1937 in Oreana. She married Frank Williams. He is deceased. She is retired from ADM.

She is the mother of Lisa of Decatur and Angela of Hebron, Ind.; step-children, Donny, Vicki, and Brian of Omaha, Neb. She has 2 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, quite a few step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0