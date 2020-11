DECATUR – Margaret Butts will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Margaret Butts was born on Dec. 4, 1930 in East Alton. She married Jim Butts Sr. on Dec. 30, 1950. He is a veteran and deceased. She is a homemaker.

She is the parent of Jim Butts, Jr, Mount Zion; Judy Cox, Decatur; Lisa Cepielik, Paoli, Pa. She has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

