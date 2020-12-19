 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mrs. Martha I. (Jeannie) Hubner, 80th
0 comments

Mrs. Martha I. (Jeannie) Hubner, 80th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE - Martha I. (Jeanine) Hubner will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Martha Hubner, 1380 County Highway 30, Shelbyville, Il 62565.

Martha was born on Dec. 22, 1940 in Decatur. She married Larry Hubner on June 22, 1963 in Decatur. They are both retired.

She is the mother of Sean Hubner of Des Moines, Iowa and Sam Hubner of Mount Zion. She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News