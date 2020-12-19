Mrs. Martha I. (Jeannie) Hubner, 80th

SHELBYVILLE - Martha I. (Jeanine) Hubner will be celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: Martha Hubner, 1380 County Highway 30, Shelbyville, Il 62565.

Martha was born on Dec. 22, 1940 in Decatur. She married Larry Hubner on June 22, 1963 in Decatur. They are both retired.

She is the mother of Sean Hubner of Des Moines, Iowa and Sam Hubner of Mount Zion. She has four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

