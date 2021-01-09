Mrs. Maxine Bessie David, 100th

DECATUR – Maxine Bessie David due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with cake and balloons at Imboden Creek Living Center with her fellow residents.

Maxine was born on Jan. 14, 1921 in Chesterville. She married Virgil David on Aug. 24, 1947 at the United Brethren Church in Chesterville. He is deceased. She is retired from the Decatur Public Schools.

She is the mother of Mark David of Savoy; Jennifer Dunklau of Springfield; Woodrow David of Mount Zion; and Stepdaughter Marilyn Greenfield, she is deceased. She has eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three great-step-grandchildren and five great great-step-grandchildren.

