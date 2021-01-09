 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mrs. Maxine Bessie David, 100th
0 comments

Mrs. Maxine Bessie David, 100th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Maxine Bessie David due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with cake and balloons at Imboden Creek Living Center with her fellow residents.

Maxine was born on Jan. 14, 1921 in Chesterville. She married Virgil David on Aug. 24, 1947 at the United Brethren Church in Chesterville. He is deceased. She is retired from the Decatur Public Schools.

She is the mother of Mark David of Savoy; Jennifer Dunklau of Springfield; Woodrow David of Mount Zion; and Stepdaughter Marilyn Greenfield, she is deceased. She has eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three great-step-grandchildren and five great great-step-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News