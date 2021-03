DECATUR - Rachel Jones will be celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Cards may be sent to: 1132 N Oakcrest Ave, Decatur, Il 62522.

Rachel Jones was born on March 7, 1931 in Decatur. She is retired from many years in the meat department at Jewel-Osco Grocery Store.

She is the mother of Susan Gunter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0