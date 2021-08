BETHANY — Norma Farris of Bethany will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to P. O. Box 146, Bethany, IL 61914.

Mrs. Farris was born Sept. 4, 1931. She married Billy Farris on Aug. 19, 1950 in Bethany. He is deceased. She is retired from Bethany High School.

She is the mother of Cheryl (Punch) Martin and Diane (Brent) Phillips, both of Bethany; and Rebecca (Jack) Adwell of Decatur. She has many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

