Paul E. Wells, 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Paul E. Wells of Macon will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at Fletcher Park Rec Center in Mount Zion.

Wells was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Macon. He married Jean Syfert on Aug. 19, 1951, in Macon. She is deceased. He later married Beverly Blickensderfer on Jan. 7, 1981, in Mount Zion. She is deceased. He later married June Leach on Jan. 13, 2011, in Weslaco, Texas.

He is an Army veteran and a retired farmer.

He is the father of Paula (George) Owens, Mark Wells, and Cindy (Mark) Lockmiller, all of Mount Zion. He has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0