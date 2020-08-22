 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul E. Wells, 90
0 comments

Paul E. Wells, 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. Paul E. Wells

MACON — Paul E. Wells of Macon will celebrate his 90th birthday with an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at Fletcher Park Rec Center in Mount Zion.

Wells was born Sept.  2, 1930, in Macon. He married Jean Syfert on Aug.  19, 1951, in Macon. She is deceased. He later married Beverly Blickensderfer on Jan.  7, 1981, in Mount Zion. She is deceased. He later married June Leach on Jan.  13, 2011, in Weslaco, Texas.

He is an Army veteran and a retired farmer.

He is the father of Paula (George) Owens, Mark Wells, and Cindy (Mark) Lockmiller, all of Mount Zion. He has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News