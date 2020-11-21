Rev. Robert Layne Jones, 95th

DECATUR – Rev. Robert Layne Jones will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to 33 Ridge Lane Drive, Decatur, Il 62521.

Robert Jones was born on Nov. 30, 1925 in East St. Louis, Mo. He married Mary Ann Burchfield on Nov. 29, 1954 in St. Louis, Mo. She is deceased. He is a Marine veteran and served in the 1st Marine Corp. Division, WWII, he is now a retired minister from 1955 to 2018.