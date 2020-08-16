Rev. William E. Pruett, 95

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – The Rev. William E. Pruett of Decatur will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family dinner.

The Rev. Pruett was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He married Mildred Gene Kelly in March 1946. She is deceased. He married Millie Dupont in 2005. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the Illinois Great Rivers Conference of the United Methodist Church.

He is the father of William D. Pruett of Pekins and Shari Moore of Decatur. A son Thomas Pruett is deceased. He has seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three step children, seven step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren.

