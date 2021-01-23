Rotha J. Dickey, 90th

Rotha was born on January 28th, 1931 and is the daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl Dickey. She had a long career with Purity Baking Company. She was with the company for 42 years and retired in May 1992. She now volunteers at Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation, having logged ten thousand hours since her 1994 auxiliary membership. In her leisure hours she makes lovely embroidery pieces which she gifts to family and friends.