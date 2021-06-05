 Skip to main content
BABCOCK -SLAZINIK

BABCOCK-SLAZINIK

Stacey Jane Babcock and Maxwell David Slazinik, both of Springfield, plan to be married on June 12.

Linda and Dennis Babcock, he is deceased, of Decatur are parents of the prospective bride. She is a full charge bookkeeper at Federated Funeral Directors of America.

Carol and David Slazinik of Staunton are parents of the prospective groom. He is a Pharmacist at Walgreens. 

