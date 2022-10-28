 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ENGAGEMENT: DOLL -MARGERUM

  • 0

Belinda Doll and Kristofer Margerum of Decatur, plan to be married Oct. 30, 2022 at Manners Park, in Taylorville, before family and friends.

Marsha and Jason Long, of Stonington and Russell Doll, of Argenta, are parents of the prospective bride. Her grandparents are Joan and John Doll of Argenta.

Lynda (Reynolds) and Blayne Margerum, of Decatur, are parents of the prospective groom. His grandparents are Delores and Lowell Reynolds of Avondale, Ariz.; Robert and Bonny Margerum of Phoenix, Ariz.

Darah Hopper-Weber, ordained, will be officiating the wedding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 64% of Americans would ask for steak as their final meal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News