ENGAGEMENT: DOLL -MARGERUM

Belinda Doll and Kristofer Margerum of Decatur, plan to be married Oct. 30, 2022 at Manners Park, in Taylorville, before family and friends.

Marsha and Jason Long, of Stonington and Russell Doll, of Argenta, are parents of the prospective bride. Her grandparents are Joan and John Doll of Argenta.

Lynda (Reynolds) and Blayne Margerum, of Decatur, are parents of the prospective groom. His grandparents are Delores and Lowell Reynolds of Avondale, Ariz.; Robert and Bonny Margerum of Phoenix, Ariz.

Darah Hopper-Weber, ordained, will be officiating the wedding.