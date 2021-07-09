 Skip to main content
WEDDING: BOZARTH — MARGERUM

Trisha Bozarth and Damien Margerum of Decatur, plan to be married July 11, 2021 in Decatur before family and friends.

Lynn (Smith) and Chris A. Bozarth, of Clinton, are parents of the prospective bride. Her grandparents are Verl and Sue Smith of Fairfield; Ron and Leah Bozarth, of Fairfield.

Lynda (Reynolds) and Blayne Margerum, of Decatur, are parents of the prospective groom. His grandparents are Delores and Lowell Reynolds of Avondale, Ariz.; Robert and Bonny Margerum of Phoenix, Ariz.

Eric Greece, pastor, will be officiating the wedding.

