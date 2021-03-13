DECATUR — Thomas R. Bowman was recently selected for promotion to commander in the United States Navy Reserve. Bowman is currently the Operations Officer supporting Military Sealift Command-Far East Headquarters in Singapore. He will soon transfer to support the Naval Reserve NATO Allied Command Transformation Detachment in Chicago. Bowman is an attorney with the Decatur law firm of Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson & Sly, LLP. Bowman is the son of Tom & Linda Bowman of Oreana.