DECATUR — Thomas R. Bowman was recently selected for promotion to commander in the United States Navy Reserve. Bowman is currently the Operations Officer supporting Military Sealift Command-Far East Headquarters in Singapore. He will soon transfer to support the Naval Reserve NATO Allied Command Transformation Detachment in Chicago. Bowman is an attorney with the Decatur law firm of Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson & Sly, LLP. Bowman is the son of Tom & Linda Bowman of Oreana.
n n n
Military news is published free of charge, as space is available and in the order it is received. Send information, with a daytime phone number, to: Military news, Herald & Review, 601 E. William St., Decatur, IL 62523, fax 421-7965 or email lmargerum@herald-review.com.