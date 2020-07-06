Arcola's Broom Corn Festival canceled because of coronavirus concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARCOLA — Uncertainty surrounding restrictions with the coronavirus led to the cancellation of the 2020 Arcola Broom Corn Festival.

The festival's committee and the board of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce met last week and made the decision, committee Chair Loretta Coartney said.

Coartney said the decision was made because there's no way to know what restrictions will be in effect when the festival was scheduled to take place.

"We hated to do it but it came down to a lot of things," she said.

The festival traditionally takes place the weekend after Labor Day. The 2020 festival would have been the 50th annual event and had been scheduled for Sept. 11-13.

The festival recognizes Arcola's history of broom manufacturing and is usually one of the best-attended festivals in the area.

Popular features of the festival include the National Broom Sweeping Contest, during which contestants compete to see how much broom corn seed they can sweep through a maze in a limited amount of time.