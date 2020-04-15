At 10 each morning, a show of patriotism in this Mount Zion neighborhood

If the Mount Zion students were in school, they would recite the pledge as part of their daily classroom activities. They stand up and put their right hand over their heart. These mornings are no different, although the children are at home during the state’s stay-at-home orders.

The children aren’t the only neighbors to stand at the flag saying the pledge. Corrie Ford, 20, also stands with her hand over her heart by the flag along with her neighbors.

“I like seeing everybody’s faces in the morning,” she said.

Pat Cirks and her husband Ed invited their neighbors to join them in saying the pledge after they witnessed in another city doing the same. “It’s a way to connect and have a purpose,” Pat Cirks said. “It gives us a reason to get dressed, to get outside, pledge our country and get to know each other.”

The neighbors have been gathering at the same time everyday, including weekends, for several weeks. “Rain or shine,” Ed Cirks said.

“We say ‘Our Fathers’ on Sundays,” Pat Cirks said, referring to The Lord's Prayer.

The neighbors plan to continue meeting at 10 a.m. until the pandemic fears have calmed.