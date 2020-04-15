At 10 each morning, a show of patriotism in this Mount Zion neighborhood

MOUNT ZION — In the Mount Zion cul-de-sac Country Court, an American flag attached to a family’s flagpole flaps in the wind.
Brandon Simmons and his children, 14-year-old Paige and 10-year-old Brayden, gather along with neighbors at 10 a.m. each day to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in front of the Stars and Stripes.
The Simmons family considers the pledge an uplifting part of their routine in a world changed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I get up around 7 or 8 to start doing my homework,” Brayden said.
“It’s still nice to have a routine and have part of normal like we would at school,” Paige added.
Students have been at home since Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month ordered schools shuttered to contain the spread of COVID-19. Illinois and other states have established stay at home orders and recommended limits on social gatherings.
The moves haven't stopped people from getting together while following "social distancing" guidelines. Some neighborhoods have cheered on nurses leaving for work. In some cities, including New York, there is a ritual banging on pots and pans at 7 p.m.
If the Mount Zion students were in school, they would recite the pledge as part of their daily classroom activities. They stand up and put their right hand over their heart. These mornings are no different, although the children are at home during the state’s stay-at-home orders.
The children aren’t the only neighbors to stand at the flag saying the pledge. Corrie Ford, 20, also stands with her hand over her heart by the flag along with her neighbors.
“I like seeing everybody’s faces in the morning,” she said.
Pat Cirks and her husband Ed invited their neighbors to join them in saying the pledge after they witnessed in another city doing the same. “It’s a way to connect and have a purpose,” Pat Cirks said. “It gives us a reason to get dressed, to get outside, pledge our country and get to know each other.”
The neighbors have been gathering at the same time everyday, including weekends, for several weeks. “Rain or shine,” Ed Cirks said.
“We say ‘Our Fathers’ on Sundays,” Pat Cirks said, referring to The Lord's Prayer.
The neighbors plan to continue meeting at 10 a.m. until the pandemic fears have calmed.
Community members from nearby neighborhoods and delivery personnel have been invited to join the Country Court residents. “It only takes a few minutes,” Pat Cirks said.
The weather has not been a concern for the neighborhood. Chilly temperatures this week didn't stop them.
“It gets cold and we go inside,” Brandon Simmons said.
American white pelicans on Lake Decatur
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.