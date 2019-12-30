At age 100, the father of preventive medicine, who lives in Illinois, is still going strong — as living proof that he was right all along

Stamler was born in Brooklyn in 1919, and grew up in West Orange, N.J., the child of Russian immigrants. From an early age, he was suspicious of mass-market food. “The loaf of white bread is anathema,” he says. “My father got to this country, saw the white bread and was ready to get back on the boat and go home!” Instead, he grew up with hearty rye breads and got an early start eating whole grains. Other healthy habits came easy, he says: “I never liked butter. I don’t know why. It must’ve been something in the blood, intuitive.”

After medical school, he did what most of his contemporaries were doing and entered the Army. Near the end of World War II, he was sent overseas: “To Bermuda,” he says. “So I spent a lovely year in Bermuda, my wife came with me, and it was very nice.” Shortly thereafter, the war ended and Stamler, like thousands of other GIs, headed home to launch the next phase of his life.