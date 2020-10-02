AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Beer lover's uncanny condo decor

Prepare to be shocked. You might be amused. You might be aghast. But you will not be the same after reading about the King-of-Beers condo. I wasn’t.

When I first got the pitch to write about the beer-lover’s condo for sale in Lake Worth, Florida, near West Palm Beach, I had two thoughts in rapid succession: I can’t write about this. I have to write about this. In a tribute to his best Bud, the owner had the uncanny idea to cover the walls and ceilings with Budweiser cans. So he did.

The beholder of the beverage-inspired vision, Mike Amelotte, died in June at age 69 of cancer. His condo went up for sale six weeks ago.

I wanted to look away, but I could not. I had to see the pictures. Then I had to get the scoop: Who was this guy? Was this a getaway or a full-time residence? What did it smell like? And why didn’t he just get kegs?

A U.S. Navy veteran, Amelotte later worked as a pool man and a waiter. He bought the two bedroom, 815-square-foot condo in 1986, and lived there fulltime. His custom décor idea began to brew in 1990.