AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Going black and white with interior colors

As we all figuratively gather together (because we can’t actually get together), and huddle under grey, COVID-cloud-covered skies, I am craving, above all, certainty.

More questions than answers pepper my days: When will this end? Will the world ever be safe? Will hospitals have enough beds? Does any store have toilet paper? I long for definitive answers.

So when an email landed in my inbox last week featuring a dozen images of crisp, black-and-white home interiors and accessories, my response was relief. This unambiguous, unequivocating, uncompromising pairing of definitively opposite colors is exactly what I need right now.

While trends come and go, the chic pairing of black and white, the opposite ends of the color spectrum, is always in style, and maybe today more than ever.

In the world of color, black and white mean all or nothing – literally. In light white combines all color (think how a prism fractures white light), and black is the absence of color (think deep space). In pigment, black is all color (think about all the crayons melting together) and white is no color (the blank canvas).

So move over gray and beige, and make way for a color combination that takes a stand, that has a backbone, that isn’t wishy washy, that brings … certainty!