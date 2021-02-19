AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Heated discussion over HVAC

Typically, systems last 15 to 20 years, especially if serviced regularly. How often you use the system has an impact. For instance, a system in a vacation home that you use three months of the year won’t need replacing as often.

• How do you know whether to repair or replace?

If your system is in that 15-to-20-year range and has recurring issues, it’s probably time. Talk to a service pro about your options. Replacing will cost more, but will be better long term because you will save on repairs, and might also see lower energy bills. Some use the $5,000 rule. Multiply the age of your unit in years (say 18) by your estimated repair cost ($300). If your total is more than $5,000, (our example comes to $5,400) then consider replacing your system.

• How much can a homeowner expect to pay for a new system?

Depending on the equipment and where you live, estimates for a residential system, including installation, range from $4,600 to $14,000.

• When you do spring for a new unit, what benefits can you expect?

o Peace of mind: If you replace your system before it quits working, you won’t wake up in February freezing because your system broke in the night, nor will you sweat out waiting for a service call in August.