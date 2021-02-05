AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: How to know when a tree must go

If a tree falls in the forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

I have no idea. I leave that question to the philosophers and physicists. But I do know that if a tree in your yard falls on your house while you’re in it, you darn well will hear it. And the sound will make your heart jump out of your chest like the creature in “Alien,” and your emergency savings fund will disappear faster than a puff of pollen.

That scenario was precisely the one I chose to avoid when I had the old water oak tree removed from my yard this week. Though I was sad to see her go, I decided better she leave on my terms than on hers.

The old oak was nearing the end of her years, two arborists told me. Hurricanes had damaged her once regal crown. Now, where branches had once been, open cavities the size of waste baskets pocked the trunk, opening doors for decay.

“We won’t know till we get up there how bad it is, but I can tell you she’s compromised,” said Alec Lantagne, a certified arborist and partner at The Sunbelt Tree Service, which serves Central Florida.

He pointed to a section of root that was beginning to lift. “This indicates instability.”