AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Love in the time of COVID pandemic

The results are in, and Cupid would be pleased: 63% said that spending more time at home, even under less than great circumstances, had improved their relationships. Only 10% said their relationship had suffered.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Gillian Luce, Homes.com director of consumer marketing, who led the survey.

“We went into the survey expecting to find trouble,” she confessed. “We anticipated that living in tight quarters under stressors from the outside world would have had a negative impact on relationships. But, for the most part, we found love is conquering, if not all, an awful lot.”

One way couples have adjusted to the new abnormal is by making home improvements, which is hands down my favorite coping strategy. Indeed, the survey found that one in three couples had made a home improvement during the pandemic to minimize conflicts and make their homes work better for them.

“The more we stay home, the more we see the areas of our homes that need improvement,” said Luce, who lives in Chesapeake, Va., with her husband and 3-year-old son. After turning her guest room into a home office, she put in new windows, a fence, a larger pantry, and a better backyard drainage system, the latter so her family could spend more time outside even after a heavy rain.