AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Nokomis home to premier tractor auction house

Just the day before, he said, a woman had been by who had just inherited her father’s tractor collection. A banker, she didn’t know much about her dad’s tractors or their worth. She recalled asking him about them once, and he waved her off saying, “Oh, you’re just going to sell them to the first person who comes by,” she told Aumann.

And she almost did. As she was clearing out the family farm, someone came by and offered her $150,000 for all of eighteen of them. She almost accepted, but decided to ask around first. Good thing. Aumann estimates they will bring over $400,000, at auction.

Now folks, I am not giving you an excuse to hang onto stuff you don’t need. I am saying know what you have before you give away the farm.

The second time I talked to Aumann, he was in Iowa visiting three farms, all in various stages of downsizing. He had crews working in three other states. “Our business is really rocking right now. Sellers want to get it done before cold weather hits.”