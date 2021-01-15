AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Post-pandemic homes will change

For anyone aspiring to have a lovely home, especially during the pandemic, let me warn you about the two words that will foil your plans every time: For now.

Over the past year, I have been hearing those two words too often. Heck, I’ve been saying them myself. Tell me if this sounds familiar:

For now, the kitchen table will just have to look like a lawyer’s office after a tornado, until we can go back to our real offices.

For now, we’ll have to put up with the 60 boxes of microwave popcorn and eight crates of toilet paper on the pantry floor, until we can stop hoarding as if planning for Armageddon.

For now, just until the pandemic is over, Grandma will have to sleep in the room with the baby and the NordicTrack.

And next thing you know, for now becomes for always. That is no way to go through life.

If this pandemic hasn’t caused you to reckon with the finiteness of life, you might already be dead. Here’s reality: Now is all we have, so make now beautiful.

Happily, as I look at current home trends, I see that many of you already are making the most of now. And the changes you’re making are defining homes of the future.