AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Setting up a home craft room

“A room of one’s own,” author Virginia Woolf declared back in 1929 was a must if a woman was going to be a writer. Nearly 100 years later, I can’t disagree. If I want to write anything longer than a grocery list, I need to be A-lone.

Why just women? Well, because for decades, and I know I’m g-e-n-e-r-a-l-i-z-i-n-g, men have always had the room to themselves. Just being in a room somehow makes it all theirs. Meanwhile, for too long, women’s creative expressions have been relegated to the space between the laundry room and the kitchen.

However, Woolf’s wisdom goes far beyond writing. Whether they’re trying to craft a poem, a painting, a piece of pottery, or a peacock out of pearls, artists need a private workspace. Art can’t flourish in a room where your spouse is on the phone with a hard-of-hearing parent, while your third grader is learning to play clarinet, and Juno, the rescue mongrel, is squeaking his chew toy.

While we heard a lot about how to create a home office and a one-room schoolhouse during the pandemic, both certainly important, we heard less about the need to carve out corners for creating crafts. Yet, based on the soaring sales reports from hobby and craft stores, a sign that more folks were unleashing their inner artists, clearly the need for craft spaces is also on the rise.

Here are features consider when setting up your home-based art, craft or sewing studio for success:

1. A dedicated space. A room with a door is ideal, so you can work without interruption, and can pick up right where you left off. A basement, attic or guest house works well. If that happens to be the dining room table, make sure you can pull all your tools and materials out quickly and easily put them away.

2. A big flat workspace. Most artists and crafters need a large worktable. If you stand to work, pick one that is 36 inches high, or counter height. If you work sitting, say at a sewing machine, choose a desk-height table, 28-30 inches. Depending on your craft, you may need both.

3. Ample storage. A combination of visible and hidden storage works for most studios. Open shelving units with cabinets below let you display materials you want to see and hide the ones you don’t.

4. The right light. Good, preferably natural, lighting is important, especially if your craft involves color, or intricate hand work. Operable windows can also help with ventilation if your craft involves glues and varnishes. If your work room is in the basement, where natural light is scarce, halogen light bulbs provide the next best light.

5. A comfortable chair. Whether you’re sewing, weaving, throwing pottery, or knitting, you’ll never put in the necessary hours if your chair is a pain in the derriere.

6. Hard flooring. Because most crafts are messy, hard floors are easier to clean and make it easier to spot stray pins and lose pieces, which can get lost in carpeting.

7. A design wall. A place to pin inspirational images or your work as it’s unfolding is a welcome craft room feature. Other artists have vision boards made of cork or magnetic sheeting. Whatever it’s made of, the artists agree, having a surface that lets you step back and see what you’re making is helpful.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0