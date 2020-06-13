AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: 'Skoolies' can take their homes on the road

All in, they spent $14,000, including the cost of the bus.

Though they were already grateful to own a home free and clear, when the coronavirus hit they felt doubly blessed. Ian, who had been working for a company that installed solar panels, got laid off. “We didn’t have to stress about a rent payment,” Hannah said. “It’s very liberating to know everything is paid for, and nobody can take it from us.”

They are also free to move about the country. In the past 18 months, they have logged 10,000 miles on the skoolie, traveling all over the East Coast. They tow their car along, so they have another set of wheels.

Next they plan to save up to buy some land and build a house out of shipping containers, Hannah said. “We’re a little different. We like a project.”

As for their bus, “we’ll hang onto it,” Ian said. “It will always be nice to be able to hit the road.”

Meanwhile, for those interested in seriously downsizing, the Hernandezes shared these tips for tiny living:

• The DIY factor. “The hardest part of the process was figuring out how to do everything ourselves,” Ian said. “Because we had a big learning curve, what should have taken a year, took twice that.” Expect the project to take longer.