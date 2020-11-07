AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: Tension in room could be good

I used to think that tension in a room was a good excuse to leave. I avoided it like a drunk uncle. That was until I talked to New York interior and furniture designer and James Huniford (please call him Ford), author of "James Huniford: At Home."

Ford puts tension in a room on purpose. Just as in a good movie, where the right amount of tension binds the plot and holds your attention, it can hold a room together, as well, he told me.

Before ringing him up, I looked through an advanced copy of his new, richly photographed coffee-table book. The 240-page hardcover features his A-list design projects ― from Upper East Side penthouses to country homes in Connecticut to his own residences, a loft in Tribeca and an historic house in Bridgehampton.

The book reminded me yet again that there are those who have vacation homes on Martha’s Vineyard, palatial residences on the Upper East Side, and homes on the ocean bluffs of Marin County, and there are the rest of us. Thankfully, books like Huniford’s not only feed my eye-candy craving, but also let me and you see inside the homes belonging to the point-one percent (Spoiler alert: They look very nice.)