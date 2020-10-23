AT HOME WITH MARNI JAMESON: What every kitchen needs

“Since the pandemic, folks are cooking more at home and turning to us,” McManus said. A multimedia company, America’s Test Kitchens teaches cooking basics through public TV shows and magazines.

McManus had her work cut out with me. I told her about my cookware, an assortment of 10 pots and pans, half of which I have never used. “That’s typical of people who buy sets,” McManus said. The four pans I do use are nonstick, not her first choice, and, I learned, they were also well past their prime, if they ever had a prime. The surface of a nonstick pan only lasts a few years, and mine were going on 10. They weren’t fit for a stray-dog cookout.

“In our kitchens, we test pieces, not sets,” she said. A pan test involves making the same recipe over and over in many pans of the same size from different makers to see what works and what annoys. “If I am fighting the pan, and burning my hand, it’s not working.”

Because good pans are both a household staple and an investment, McManus tells home cooks to buy pans one at a time based on what they cook and can afford. Start with a few durable, flexible workhorses that will earn their keep. Here are four pieces every well-equipped kitchen should have, and the brands ATK recommends: